GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas leak briefly closed an intersection in Guilford on Tuesday morning.
According to officials on the scene, the intersection of the Boston Post Road and Goose Lane was closed around 10:30 a.m.
It has since reopened.
Police initially told Channel 3's crew not to go down the road because it was dangerous.
There's no word on what caused the leak.
