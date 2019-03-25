HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Dixwell and Whitney avenues in Hamden after a gas leak was reported.
Hamden police said the Southern Connecticut Gas Company is at the scene, however it is unclear how long repairs will take.
Heavy traffic congestion is anticipated.
Follow traffic updates in your area here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.