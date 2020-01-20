The Edge Fitness Clubs Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fitness club in Meriden temporarily closed on Monday because of a gas leak.

The Edge Fitness Club on Broad Street posted to its Facebook page on Monday afternoon to warn customers.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will post another update when we are back up and running," the club said.

There's no word on what caused the leak.

