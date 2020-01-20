MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A fitness club in Meriden temporarily closed on Monday because of a gas leak.
The Edge Fitness Club on Broad Street posted to its Facebook page on Monday afternoon to warn customers.
"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and will post another update when we are back up and running," the club said.
There's no word on what caused the leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.