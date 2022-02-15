DERBY, CT (WFSB) – A suspected gas leak has closed part of a road in Derby Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
The Derby Fire Department says the gas leak has closed Derby Avenue from Mansfield Street to Academy Hill Road.
Eversource is on scene.
Units from Ansonia and Shelton are assisting.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.