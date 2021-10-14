ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak has closed part of Dividend Road in Rocky Hill.
Police reported the leak just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, which happened on Meyers Drive.
The fire department and Connecticut Natural Gas are on scene working to make repairs.
Dividend Road is closed between Pratt Street and Woodland Road.
Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
