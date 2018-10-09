GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Glastonbury High School was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak at the school.
The leak was reported around noon on Tuesday, the superintendent said, on the second floor of the building.
Crews were called to the scene and shut the gas off and ventilate the school.
Students and staff were let back into the building around 1:40 p.m.
