HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A gas leak closed several streets in Hartford on Thursday morning.
According to police, the leak was reported in the area of 286 Park St.
They said Park Street is closed from Washington to Hudson streets.
Gas crews are on the scene.
Buildings in the area were evacuated. Police said the people who were inside are sheltering in city buses.
