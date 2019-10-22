MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Power was shut off to some Montville residents on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak.
Crews at the scene said a cable company performing an installation at a home on Cottonwood Lane accidentally hit a gas line.
Power was shut off and some homes in the area had to be evacuated.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.