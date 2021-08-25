CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – A gas leak reported near the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell has led to evacuations in the area.
Fire officials said condominiums and homes located near the golf course have been evacuated.
It is unclear at this time what caused the gas leak.
Several roads from the entrance of the TPC off Route 99 to the clubhouse are also closed, including Golf Club Road and Highland Crossing.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.