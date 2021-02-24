TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A gas leak closed an area in Torrington on Wednesday morning.
According to Torrington police, the leak was reported in the area of Main Street.
They said Pearl Street was closed from Main to Grove streets.
There's no word on what caused the leak.
No one was hurt.
Evacuations were made in the area; however, police said people were allowed back to their homes and businesses.
