WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Passengers at Bradley Airport got a small scare over the weekend.
Officials with the CT Airport Authority say a gas leak was reported at Terminal A Sunday afternoon, forcing firefighters to have go into the airport to mitigate the situation.
Crews were able to quickly locate the leak and turn the gas off.
The gas leak did not impact any flight operations or the terminal itself.
Further details regarding the leak weren't immediately available.
