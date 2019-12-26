ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas leak in Ansonia Thursday evening.
The leak was reported just before 2 p.m. on Pershing Drive.
The fire chief said Clifton and Bridge Streets are impacted by the closure.
Several businesses were impacted because no traffic is allowed through, but no homes or businesses had to be evacuated.
Gas crews are on the scene to fix the leak.
