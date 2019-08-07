STORRS, CT (WFSB) - A punctured gas line was reported on the campus of the University of Connecticut on Wednesday morning.
According to a UConn spokesperson, it happened in a construction area near the Hilltop Apartments and the baseball stadium.
A gas leak was reported shortly after 9 a.m.
The road was already closed in the area due to the construction, so a shutdown was not necessary and crews were able to quickly block it off, UConn said.
A small number of students had moved into the apartments and were temporarily evacuated.
The majority of students return Aug. 23-25.
Crews responded to shut off the gas. The line was sealed and an "all clear" was given around 10 a.m.
No one was hurt and everyone who was in the area was accounted for, UConn officials said.
Work was started to repair the line, which is underground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.