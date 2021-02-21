BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Glen Street in Berlin is closed as crews work to find the source of a gas leak.
Officials say the leak occurred around 12:45 Sunday afternoon.
The immediate area is closed off and area residents aren't being evacuated at this time.
The roadway is expected to remain closed for the next couple of hours.
