ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A gas line was struck by a water company in Enfield, which prompted evacuations.
The line was struck in the area of 140 block of Windsor Street on Monday morning.
Police said they were sent to the area to help with traffic control and to evacuate residents of the Windsor Court apartments.
There's no word on injuries.
Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.