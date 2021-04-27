ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A gas main break has shut down part of Gilbert Avenue in Rocky Hill.
The break was reported on Tuesday afternoon in the area of 85 Gilbert Ave.
The road is closed between Fern Street and Shea Circle.
Connecticut Natural Gas and the Rocky Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
