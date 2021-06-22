HEBRON (WFSB) - Social media was flooded last Wednesday and Thursday with stories and complaints of with people dealing with gas in a diesel tank and vice versa.
All the complaints centered on the XtraMart mobile gas station on Main Street in Hebron.
"I picked up fuel on Wednesday apparently right after the mix up," Fred West said Tuesday "I drove a half mile home and the next morning I see people on social media about a fuel mix up and people breaking down all over the place."
The mix up occurred when a distributor put the wrong fuel in each tank.
XtraMart employees told Eyewitness news the issue as since been resolved
Many customers are concerned there has been no public acknowledgement, no warning to those who might have pumped the wrong fuel.
And if people are unaware, then they may have to pay for repairs on their own.
Still nearly a week later there are problems and concerns. Troy Kelsey's son Nick hasn't moved his truck since Thursday morning.
"My son was working last Wednesday night and after work he went over to the gas station and filled his truck up with diesel or so he thought," Troy Kelsey said. "He went home and the next day he got up and heard as it spread around town about the mix up. He drove it here and now it won't start anymore."
Several people we spoke with say they have had one brief contact with an insurance adjuster, but no return call with instructions, or help, or money. Our call to the adjuster has gone unreturned.
The Department of Consumer Protection is also aware and investigating.
