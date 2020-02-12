BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A gas odor led to the evacuation of a magnet school in Bridgeport on Wednesday.
School officials initially reported the incident was happening at the High Horizon Magnet School's science lab.
They later corrected themselves, saying it actually happened at the Multi-Cultural Magnet School, which is also part of the JFK campus.
The Bridgeport Fire Department was said to be on the scene to locate the source of the odor.
There's no word on injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.