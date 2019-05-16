HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers in Hartford will be able to get a little gas courtesy of God.
The fourth annual "Gas on God" event is happening at two Hartford gas stations on Thursday.
The first 250 Hartford residents will receive up to $20 worth of free gas.
The event is put on by the Mount Olive Church Ministries.
The first spot is at the 7-Eleven at 2120 Park St. at 9 a.m.
The second is set for the Mobil gas station at 605 Albany Ave. at 11 a.m. Each vehicle at the Mobil location will also receive a bag with a chicken tender, a honey butter biscuit and a bottle of water as long as supplies last.
Past events brought hundreds of drivers to the two gas stations.
