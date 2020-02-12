BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A gas odor led to the evacuation of a science lab at a school in Bridgeport.
According to school officials, the High Horizon Magnet School's science lab was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bridgeport Fire Department was said to be on the scene to locate the source of the odor.
There's no word on injuries.
