HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The rise of gas prices have hit a bit of a lull, but are still expected to go up ahead of Memorial Day.
Hartford gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 418 stations in Hartford.
Gas prices in Hartford are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 65.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $2.59 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.09 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state as of Monday morning was $2.62 per gallon while the highest was $3.27 per gallon, a difference of 65 cents per gallon.
Here's how neighboring areas compare:
- Waterbury - $2.86 per gallon, up 4.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81 per gallon.
- Connecticut - $2.87 per gallon, down 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88 per gallon.
- Springfield, MA - $2.69 per gallon, unchanged from last week.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86 per gallon as of Monday morning. The national average was up 22.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 78.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
"With oil prices finally sagging over the last week on inflation fears and worries about a surge in COVID-19 cases in Europe impacting oil demand, motorists filling their tanks may soon see a brief respite from rising gas prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "While gasoline demand last week rose to its highest level since the pandemic began, concerns that oil demand growth will stall with COVID-19 cases surging in Europe are eroding oil's recent rise. While gas prices still rose in a majority of states last week, we may see some price decreases in the week or weeks ahead, even as U.S. gasoline demand continues to rally to the highest level since the pandemic started nearly a year ago. It'll be a bumpy road the next few weeks as markets sort out the bearish and bullish factors, but I still believe prices will likely experience more upward momentum ahead of Memorial Day."
(1) comment
If you actually look at the progression of gas prices, you will see that they have been rising since April of 2020. It doesn't matter who is in the presidency, either. People will try to get you to think it is the fault of the president, but that is the furthest thing from the truth you can find.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.