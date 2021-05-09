HARTFORD (WFSB) - Gas prices have crept above $3 per gallon for regular unleaded gas for the first time in 2 years.
According to AAA, gas was about $3 per gallon at this same time of year in both 2018 and 2019, with last year being a notable exception because of the pandemic.
“Until about two months ago, the demand for gasoline had been unusually low because most people were still staying home. Now that demand is going up, of course gas prices will go up as well, which is typical for this time of year and heading into the busy summer driving season,” Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford said.
Connecticut's gas price average crossed the $3 threshold overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
The national average is not far behind, at $2.96/gallon...and rising.
While gas prices are expected to continue to rise as we head into the Memorial Day weekend, there is no expectation that the increase will be significant and certainly not enough to impact folk's travel plans.
Parmenter also said prices could keep rising after a cyber attack in the Colonial Pipeline.
