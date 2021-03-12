(WFSB) -- Gas prices continue to climb.
On Friday, AAA said the average price of gas in Connecticut is $2.84, which is up $0.07 in a week.
The national average gas price is $2.83.
According to AAA, gas prices are rising due to an increase in crude prices, tightening gas supplies, and increased gas demand.
New data from Energy Information Administration shows total domestic gas stocks as demand increased last week.
“Last week’s demand measurement is the highest since the end of November 2020. If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect pump prices to increase through the weekend,” AAA said.
A press release went on to say that as “vaccines continue to rollout and optimism grows, the market is likely to continue seeing higher crude prices. Crude will likely the end week higher despite EIA’s latest weekly report revealing that crude inventories have increased.”
Gas prices in Connecticut vary by region:
- Bridgeport - $2.89, up six cents since last week
- Hartford - $2.81, up seven cents since last week
- New Haven/Meriden - $2.81, up eight cents since last week
- Norwich/New London - $2.88, up eight cents since last week
For more information on gas prices, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.