HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices are falling, but they will be close to the highest ever on Christmas.
The fuel savings website GasBuddy.com released a report on Thursday.
It said the national average price for regular gasoline was down 10 cents per gallon since Thanksgiving.
Thursday morning, prices in Connecticut ranged from $3.46 in Hartford to $3.54 in Bridgeport.
The national average on Christmas is projected to decline from Thursday's $3.32 to $3.25 per gallon, GasBuddy predicted. Just a penny away from 2013’s Christmas tally of $3.26 per gallon, the priciest Christmas on record, there remains a chance prices in 2021 could still land just above the previous Christmas record.
Despite the drop in prices, they remain relatively high. They're up 45 percent from 2020’s $2.25 per gallon.
Prices at the pump are expected to continue to fall into the New Year, which would provide some much needed relief to drivers in 2022.
“We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about: Falling gas prices at a time of year when millions of Americans are spending their hard earned dollars on gifts for their loved ones. The last thing they should have to worry about is expensive gasoline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we might scrape by a razor under 2013’s tally of $3.25/gal on Christmas, the good news is prices should continue to moderate heading into the last moments of 2021. As for what’s coming in 2022, GasBuddy plans to release its annual Fuel Outlook in the days ahead so motorists can plan for the coming year.”
(2) comments
Saving me 10 cents while charging me $1.21 more per gallon from a year ago isn't exactly what I would call saving.
"We got a Christmas gift that few should complain about" -- What, that this year might possibly be the second priciest Christmas on record instead of the priciest? Is that what Building Back Better means? "Cheer up, at least it might possibly not be the worst that it's ever been"?
