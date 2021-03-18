NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The pain at the pump has become real for drivers.
Gas prices in Connecticut and around the country continue to skyrocket.
The recent surge is historic. Connecticut prices hit their highest point since 2019.
A Citgo station alongside the Berlin Turnpike in Newington had costs at a fraction less than $2.70 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s actually a bargain compared to most of the state.
According to AAA, in Connecticut, the statewide average is $2.83 for a gallon of regular.
Nationwide, the numbers are a little worse at $2.87 for a gallon of regular.
If it seems like the numbers have jumped up recently, it’s because they have. The price spiked about 30 cents a gallon in the last month and 60 cents compared to this time last year.
There are a few big reasons. Experts said oil production cutbacks led the price of crude oil to shoot way up and that issue became even worse last month when a cold snap in Texas crippled production at refineries. Then finally as COVID-19’s grip on the country’s economy loosened, more people started to travel. As a result, drivers were on the wrong side of the supply and demand equation.
Drivers who are thinking about decreasing their driving while these prices are high, they’ll have to be patient. AAA expects prices to continue to skyrocket. It warned they will likely hit $3 a gallon by Memorial Day.
