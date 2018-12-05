HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - For the first time in 18 months, the national gas price average is cheaper than what it was a year ago.
Except in Connecticut.
AAA said drivers in 32 states are paying less to fill up when compared to this time last year.
The national gas price average dropped to $2.45 for a gallon of regular. That's a few cents less than a year ago and more than 30 cents cheaper than just a month ago.
In Connecticut, the average is $2.77 per gallon. Last year, drivers paid $2.69.
However, the price is down in the state from $2.96 a month ago.
“Cheap crude oil prices are driving fuel savings at the pump,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Last week crude dropped to its lowest point of the year at $50/bbl. However, this week’s Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting could cause crude oil prices to jump if the organization decides to reduce crude production.”
OPEC could make a production announcement on Thursday.
