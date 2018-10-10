ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - When you see the devastation down south, it’s tough to get worked up about rising gas prices, but for us in the northeast, that’s the impact we feel from these storms.
We’re already at a point where we’re seeing a lot of stations hitting that $3 mark.
There are some spots that are still in the $2.90 range and drivers are flocking to them, knowing it might not last much longer.
There were lines at the Broad Street Cumberland Farms in Meriden with drivers looking to top off tanks at under three dollars a gallon.
Traditionally, gas has spiked after hurricanes.
“That’s something that we can expect whenever we have a national weather incident. Prices are going to go up,” said Karen Share.
We saw it after Katrina and after Harvey. Drivers we spoke with were curious about why this always happens.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily because there’s a shortage, or because they can,” said Share.
“It’s not that our gas supplies come directly from there, but the people who do count on gas supplies from that area won’t be able to get their gas delivered,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson.
As Hurricane Michael wreaks havoc on the Florida panhandle, AAA spokesperson Amy Parmenter says that creates a chain reaction that’s felt all the way up here in the northeast.
In 2005, Katrina caused severe damage to refineries. Last year, Harvey shut down production at the country’s largest one.
But AAA expects a quick-moving Michael won’t do the same.
“We expect the problems to involve widespread power outages and issues of delivering the gasoline,” said Parmenter.
So, with no long-term price surge forecasted, we wanted to know how much more drivers should expect to pay.
“The increase we’re talking about is really likely only a few cents a gallon,” said Parmenter.
Drivers promise, they’ll be watching closely.
“I haven’t noticed a substantial impact on prices just yet, I’ll probably get concerned if I notice them creeping up a bit more,” said Blaise Worden.
Even without the hurricane, prices have been on the rise.
The national average is $2.91. That’s 7 cents more than last month and 44.5 cents higher than this time, last year.
