(WFSB) -- Gas prices are still on the rise, but AAA said that upward trend may be slowing.
On Friday, AAA said the average price of gas in Connecticut is $2.90, which is up $0.06 in a week.
Connecticut drivers are paying $0.54 more now than they were at this time last year.
The national average gas price is $2.88.
“On average, Americans are paying 14% more to fill-up compared to February,” said Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Hartford. “Total domestic gas stocks increased while demand decreased, slowing the increase in local gas prices. However, Connecticut drivers are now within 10 cents of the $3 mark.”
According to AAA, while high crude prices and growing refinery utilization has led to the prices going up, it said increased gasoline stocks and a decrease in demand have helped to slow the rate at which prices have increased.
“Gas prices are likely to continue to increase in the coming days, but if these trends continue, prices will increase at a slower rate than Americans have seen since the beginning of the month,” AAA added.
Gas prices in Connecticut vary by region:
- Bridgeport - $2.95, up six cents since last week
- Hartford - $2.87, up six cents since last week
- New Haven/Meriden - $2.87, up six cents since last week
- Norwich/New London - $2.94, up six cents since last week
For more information on gas prices, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.