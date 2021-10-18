HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices rose more than 8 cents per gallon in the past week.
The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The fuel savings app GasBuddy said prices in Hartford were up 8.2 cents to $3.34 per gallon on Monday.
GasBuddy said it surveyed 418 stations in Hartford.
It said the average price for a gallon of regular gas was 21.2 cents higher than a month ago and stood $1.25 higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $3.03 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.59, a difference of 56 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.09 while the highest is $4.19, a difference of $1.10.
The national average price of gasoline rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 on Monday. The national average was up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.15 higher than a year ago.
The cost of energy was significantly lower in the spring of 2020 because roads and airports were nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Energy demand is back now as the world economy reopens. Supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed, according to fuel analysts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.