HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gas prices rose more than 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

Gas prices have nearly doubled in 17 months. The global energy crisis could lift them higher The cost of energy was dirt cheap in the spring of 2020 as roads and airports sat nearly empty during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fuel savings app GasBuddy said prices in Hartford were up 8.2 cents to $3.34 per gallon on Monday.

GasBuddy said it surveyed 418 stations in Hartford.

It said the average price for a gallon of regular gas was 21.2 cents higher than a month ago and stood $1.25 higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Hartford was priced at $3.03 per gallon on Monday while the most expensive was $3.59, a difference of 56 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $3.09 while the highest is $4.19, a difference of $1.10.

The national average price of gasoline rose 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.30 on Monday. The national average was up 11.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood $1.15 higher than a year ago.

The cost of energy was significantly lower in the spring of 2020 because roads and airports were nearly empty during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Energy demand is back now as the world economy reopens. Supply simply hasn't kept up. That's why US oil prices have skyrocketed, according to fuel analysts.