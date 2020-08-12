NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A gas spill in New London shut down a street on Wednesday morning.
According to New London firefighters, a gasoline tanker hose came off, which caused a spill.
Bank Street was closed as of 8:40 a.m.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to help.
