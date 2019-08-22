CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- A Gulf gas station clerk is facing charges after allegedly selling vaping cartridges to high school students.
On Wednesday police arrested 30-year-old Ayad Nahshal and charged him with sale of a controlled substance.
His arrest comes after an investigation into illegal activity reportedly happening at the Gulf gas station on Main Street.
Police said they had received multiple complaints indicating that high school students were buying marijuana products, identified as DAB cartridges used with vape pens, and alcoholic beverages from the clerk at the store.
When police searched the store they found multiple marijuana-based DAB cartridges stowed away in a box behind the counter.
According to police, the DAB cartridges are a metal and glass cylinder with yellow liquid inside and are typically removed from their packaging at the point of sale.
