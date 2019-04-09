HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A company that analyzes gasoline trends has revealed the best and worst days to fill up.
GasBuddy released the results of its study on Tuesday.
For Connecticut, it noted that Monday was the best day to buy gas while Saturday was the worst.
GasBuddy reported that since January, average gas prices have been up about 50 cents. Many metro areas across the country continue to see the largest seasonal rise in prices since 2012.
It said it looked at gas price data spanning from January 2019 to March 2019.
In 30 states, most weekdays were safe to find the lowest prices, but GasBuddy specifically singled out Monday as the best day.
It also said that Friday, Saturday and Sunday were the most expensive days.
Friday was found to be the worst day in most states.
“Finally, consumers have reason to be motivated about Monday since it offers the biggest savings on gasoline and little wait, if any, to fill up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “As the week progresses and our excitement builds for the weekend, gas prices also tend to rise. The most expensive day to fill-up remains Friday when looking at averages, while 16 states saw Saturday have the highest average price. Sundays represented the third-worst day to fill up, bringing our study to a conclusion that weekends are the worst time to fill up. You might as well flush money down the toilet.”
In terms of waiting in line to fill up, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were the least busy days.
Drivers looking to avoid the lines should fill up on Monday or Tuesday between 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., according to GasBuddy.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday were labeled the busiest.
“While filling up on a Sunday can save time, it doesn’t save money,” said DeHaan. “Our data shows that filling up on a Monday morning each week can collectively save drivers $2.1 billion and avoid the possibility of playing bumper cars at the pumps.”
(1) comment
If gas prices change within a week, between the times they get their own deliveries, that means the local stations are breaking the 'Price Gouging' Law. When will CT enforce their own laws that protect the consumer? Never, because there's nothing in it for the Politicians.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.