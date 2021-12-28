(WFSB) - Gateway Community College will shift to remote operations beginning Wednesday.
According to the college, they are proceeding with an abundance of caution as cases of the COVID-19 virus continue to spike.
Beginning December 29 through December 30, only essential employees will report to campus according to Gateway.
According to Gateway, all other employees will continue to work remotely.
They say employees who need to retrieve items necessary to work remotely can do so Wednesday between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Students with clinical rotations and internships are asked to follow the requirements of their program and agency. In addition CNA and other on-ground certificate courses as well as scheduled placement testing will shift to a virtual format.
The school says they are using an abundance of caution as they are monitoring the spread of the omicron variant.
They are asking students who have been exposed with COVID, or have COVID symptoms, to complete a self report form.
They are asking students to use caution when attending holiday gatherings.
For more information from Gateway, click here.
