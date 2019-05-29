FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- About 400 students in Farmington attended a private concert on Wednesday for their efforts in giving back to the community.
Grammy nominated multi-platinum recording artist Gavin DeGraw performed at Noah Wallace Elementary School in Farmington on Wednesday afternoon.
The performance comes after the ‘Bag It Up’ challenge, where the students collected 79,862 items that were donated to Goodwill stores across the state.
The challenge started out as a Student Council project, and then grew into having the entire school and community participating.
“It was a huge community effort to make that number happen,” said Nancy Nelson, kindergarten teacher and Student Council advisor. “We really saw them grow in their understanding of this being something that was a goal we could reach if we all work together.”
In addition to a private performance, the school received a $1,000 prize, and NORA Cupcakes.
For more information on the Bag It Up challenge, click here.
