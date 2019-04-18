(WFSB) - This is a story we just can’t get enough of.
Do you remember the gender reveal video Channel 3 showed you when a father learned he was expecting not one baby, but twins?
It’s gone viral and is blowing up on our Facebook page and social media.
“Okay, this is the last Cressotti. Everybody bite in,” Keri Cressotti said.
With more than 100,000 views, Keri Cressotti said during a Facetime chat how this gender reveal video almost didn’t see the light of day.
“My husband didn’t want to post it. He felt terrible. He said, ‘I looked like I’m not excited. I’m so excited.’ But I said, ‘no honey. You’re just shocked,’ but we can’t believe it’s unreal,” Cressotti said.
Unreal is the word.
It stunned everyone including grandma and grandpa of Somers.
The pair visited their daughter’s family, which is on active duty military in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I was completely like, ‘what? Why is there blue and pink insider there?’ And then you heard my husband, his classic, ‘it’s twins,’” Karen Hurlburt said.
The news, just what the Cressoti kids wanted since each had a demand of their own.
“My daughter had told me the night before that if it was a boy that she was going to quit the family,” Cressotti said.
And the son planned to stay in his room forever if it was girl.
The grandmother sent the video to Channel 3 knowing it was good but underestimated how much people online loved it.
Now, we’re learning the family is thinking about naming the twins Anderson and Sophia.
