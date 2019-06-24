STORRS, CT (WFSB) – The UConn Huskies are one step closer to returning to the Big East.
The Big East Conference voted on Monday to offer an invitation.
Channel 3 caught up with women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, and some players to talk about the possible move.
There are still some formalities that need to play out before the school can talk about the move publicly, but fans aren’t the only ones longing for a return to the Big East.
Presidents of the 10 Big East schools voted to extend an invitation to UConn, sources told CBS Sports.
The conference has declined to officially confirm the announcement, but that hasn’t stopped the excitement of nostalgic fans, and they’re not the only ones.
“It was, it was perfect. We were living in a perfect world, and then it fell apart,” said Geno Auriemma, UConn Women’s Basketball coach.
Auriemma addressed reporters at his charity gold event Monday in West Hartford.
“When we were in the best league ever, I mean there was never a basketball league like that and our football conference was really, really good. It was,” Auriemma said.
UConn was one of the conference’s original members in 1979. They became part of the American Athletic Conference in 2013 when seven schools broke off and kept the Big East name to focus on basketball.
The new conference saw UConn traveling to Florida, Texas, and Oklahoma annually. A return to the Big East would see games against regional rivals like Villanova, Georgetown, and St. Johns.
“A lot of people, I think myself included, miss the Big East days. There’s no question it was magical,” said Jim Calhoun, former UConn men’s head basketball coach.
UConn was always looking to get out of the AAC, and the school game the athletic department $43 million in 2017, the largest subsidy of any public university.
Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston, other top teams in the AAC, saw deficits in the range of $25 to $27 million.
UMass had the third largest subsidy in the country at $37 million.
The final straw for UConn could have been the AAC’s latest television deal.
ESPN will move the majority of the conference games to ESPN-Plus, a subscription service.
It could also put into jeopardy UConn’s deal with SNY.
“They’re used to turning on the tv and watching the game. Now, all of a sudden, that doesn’t exist anymore. I think it’s tough for our fans,” Auriemma said.
Player say it doesn’t matter to them, they just want to play.
“I’m really not sure. I’m just focused on this year, really,” said Evina Westbrook, UConn women’s basketball.
There are questions about what would happen to the football team because the Big East conference no longer includes football.
Meantime, the Board of Trustees still needs to vote on the invitation.
