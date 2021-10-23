PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was in Connecticut Saturday, looking to build support for Republicans in eastern Connecticut ahead of next month’s elections.
"The Democrats are no long an American party. They’ve turned so far left, they’re a Communist party," Greene stated.
Greene voiced her opposition to mask requirements and vaccine mandates.
She also criticized Democrats over several of their policies in Congress, including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and budget proposals.
Greene, criticized in the past for spreading conspiracy theories, claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
She also accused the Democrats of trying to undermine the country.
"What we’re seeing happening, they’ve planned all along. They’ve planned it and they’re on the verge of turning America into the country it shouldn’t be," Greene explained.
Some Republican lawmakers also urged the crowd to vote in local elections next month.
Anne Dauphinais, who stood by her comparison of Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler, was among them.
"Hitler is mentioned almost every day by my constituents. They compare this forced medical procedure on them to the days of the early Hitler when he started slowly, slowly doing what he did that ended in the death of over a million, several million people," Dauphinais said.
Attendees were excited to here from Greene.
"Today was very inspirational. It makes me proud to be an American," Mariann Giuliano of Wethersfield says.
But others were disappointed to see local lawmakers call on Greene to build support.
"It’s a divide between people who actually don’t mind doing something that will help their neighbor and those who don’t want to be told what to do," Selina Bell, co-director of the CT Citizens for Science, added.
Saturday’s event in Plainfield was organized by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.