PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Protestors and counter protestors are expected to be on hand when a U.S. representative from the state of Georgia comes to visit Saturday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, is slated to be a guest speaker at an America First Rally hosted by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.
Her criticism of democrats focused largely on national issues, immigration, the budget, even the infrastructure bill.
Greene also urged people in attendance to push back against mask and vaccine mandates.
Meanwhile one local republican continued to stand by comparing Governor Ned Lamont to Hitler.
Local elections are just weeks away, and some republicans in eastern Connecticut brought in Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene in hopes of getting a boost.
Greene said, “The Democrats are no long an American party, they’ve turned so far left they’re a communist party.”
Greene voiced her opposition to mask requirements and vaccine mandates. She also criticized democrats over several of their policies in congress, including a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package and budget proposals.
Greene has been criticized in the past for spreading conspiracy theories.
She claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged. She also accused the democrats of trying to undermine the country.
“What we’re seeing happenin, they’ve planned all along, they’ve planned it, and they’re on the verge of turning America into the country it shouldn’t be,” said Greene.
Some republican lawmakers also urged the crowd to vote in local elections next month. Among them Anne Dauphinais, who stood by her comparison of Governor Ned Lamont to Adolf Hitler.
Dauphinais said, “Hitler is mentioned almost every day by my constituents, they compare this forced medical procedure on them to the days of the early Hitler when he started slowly, slowly doing what he did that ended in the death of over a million, several million people.”
Attendees were excited to here from Greene.
MariAnn Giuliano stated, “Today was very inspirational, it makes me proud to be an American.”
Others were disappointed to see local lawmakers call on Greene to build support.
Selina K. Bell the Co-Director of CT Citizens for Science said, “it’s a divide between people who actually don’t mind doing something that will help their neighbor and those who don’t want to be told what to do.”
According to Plainfield Police Mario Arriaga, protestors and counter protestors were common when the congresswoman attended similar rallies, mainly held in the southern part of the country.
The protests and counter protests have been mainly peaceful, but police will be on hand should things escalate.
Chief Arriaga noted that everyone will be able to exercise their constitutional rights as long as it's within the law.
