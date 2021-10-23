PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Protestors and counter protestors are expected to be on hand when a U.S. representative from the state of Georgia comes to visit Saturday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican, is slated to be a guest speaker at an America First Rally hosted by the Quinebaug Citizens Alliance.
According to Plainfield Police Mario Arriaga, protestors and counter protestors were common when the congresswoman attended similar rallies, mainly held in the southern part of the country.
The protests and counter protests have been mainly peaceful, but police will be on hand should things escalate.
Chief Arriaga noted that everyone will be able to exercise their constitutional rights as long as it's within the law.
The rally is expected to run from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday.
