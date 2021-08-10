HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead and another is in custody following a late night shooting in Hartford.
Police said 29-year-old Troy Reid of Hartford was pronounced dead at the scene.
They arrested Tonoah Jones, 35, of Augusta, GA on murder, risk of injury to a minor, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a high capacity magazine charges.
Officers were called to an address on Sterling Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday. They found Reid suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
They said they were able to take Jones into custody without incident at the scene.
He was held in lieu of a judge-set $2 million bond.
The homicide is the city's 25th of the year, according to police.
