ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Violently sick after eating donuts. It happened to some customers after visiting Gerry’s Donuts in Ellington over Mother’s Day weekend.

Now, the North Central District Health District is investigating the cause of the illness.

Channel 3 has received multiple calls and emails from customers saying this happened to them.

Meanwhile, Gerry’s Donuts says nothing like this has ever happened in the 30 years its been in business.

“I know a lot of people go there. It’s one of the most popular places here in town right now,” said Austin Molloy.

A staple in Ellington is closed indefinitely after customers who ate food from the donut shot got very sick.

“I just feel really upset that it happened. It’s one of the biggest places here in town,” Molloy said.

Channel 3 spoke to a woman over the weekend who got sick from eating at Gerry’s Donuts. Her 83-year-old mother got it worse.

Both are from Connecticut, but now live in Alabama. Their symptoms got worse when they arrived back home.

“Got sick in bed, couldn’t get herself to the bathroom, aspirated on her vomit and went into ICU,” said Terri Civitello.

Terri Civitello’s mother almost didn’t make it the first night at the hospital and she’s still not doing well.

The North Central District Health District said it received many reports of gastrointestinal illnesses.

After reporting the story over the weekend, many reached out to Channel 3 saying this happened to them. Others took to social media to report their illness.

The donut shop originally posted a comment that many thought was insensitive. They have since apologized.

“I just want people to know how sorry we truly are that this happened,” said Sarah Yetishefsky,” niece of Gerry’s Donuts owner.

State Public Health officials are expected to interview customers who got sick.