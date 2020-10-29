(WFSB) - The ballots of every city and town in Connecticut were published on the state's website, the governor's office announced.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday that voters can get a look at them before they're cast.

Your Election Authority: A guide to Election Day in Connecticut

"The ballots for every town in Connecticut have been published on the state's website so that voters can review what they look like before they head to the polls on Tuesday," Lamont said.

The ballots can be viewed here.

Further information, including how to register to vote, absentee ballot requests, and COVID-19 restrictions on Election Day itself, head to the secretary of the state's website here.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.