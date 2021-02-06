(WFSB) -- It’s been one year since a public health emergency was declared in the United States for a new and concerning virus that we’ve gotten to know all too well in the time since.
COVID-19 has claimed more than 7,000 lives in Connecticut, and more than 250,000 people in Connecticut have been diagnosed with the virus.
Hope, medical experts say, comes through the tip of a needle in vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you’re eligible
Channel 3 is helping get some questions about the new vaccines answered, in a special called 'Getting the Facts on the Vax,' featuring insight from Gov. Ned Lamont and Acting Commissioner of the state’s Dept. of Public Health Deirdre Gifford.
Tune in to Channel 3 on Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8:30 a.m.
