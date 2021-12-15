NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Catching a flight to Florida out of the Elm City is getting easier and cheaper.
To promote a CT Transit route that will take travelers from the New Haven Green to Tweed New Haven Airport, Mayor Justin Elicker and others took the 20-minute ride, which only costs $1.75, on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 32 trips a day from downtown to Tweed.
When riders get on the bus heading to the East Shore neighborhood, they’ll just have to first tell the driver their plans, so the bus will stop.
For those returning, a call to the bus company, which will then alert dispatch, will make sure the bus stops back at the airport for pick up.
Right now, while it’s an on-demand option, the hope is as travel picks up it will become a full time stop.
“To not only have an affordable option, to not only have more environmentally friendly option, but to have a better option for the neighborhood because we do want to reduce car traffic in these neighborhoods, we do want to get cars off the roads in general,” said Sean Scanlon, executive director, Tweed New Haven Airport.
Starting Thursday, Tweed will offer five daily flights to Florida.
In addition to getting the bus from the Green, travelers can also take a bus to the airport from the State Street Station. The hope is to eventually add one from Union Station as well.
