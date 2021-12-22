(WFSB) - The Food and Drug Administration has approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill.

This is the first pill approved to treat the coronavirus, so when can people get this pill?

Public health officials will need to work that out, especially since supply is likely to be limited at first, but doctors agree that this is a huge step towards keeping people out of the hospital.

"This is a really exciting day," Eric Arlia, vice president of pharmacy services at Hartford HealthCare, tells us.

The COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, is meant to reduce the risk that COVID patients end up in the hospital, but is it effective?

"Pfizer is telling us that their Paxlovid is eight-nine percent effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization," continued Arlia.

We already have approved treatments for the coronavirus, including Remdesivir and monoclonal antibodies, so why is this new pill so significant?

"The stress on the hospital system will be lessened and we’ll be able to manage the disease in outpatient settings," Dr. Ajay Kumar of Hartford HealthCare says.

Those specific treatments require patients to go to a hospital or clinic. Doctors say those kinds of treatments can make COVID something easier to live with.

"At some point, this pandemic is going to become an outpatient disease rather than an inpatient disease," continued Dr. Kumar.

The approval comes as hospitalizations are once again on the rise.

Hartford HealthCare officials say they have still have capacity, but anything that keeps people out of the hospital altogether is a good thing.

So how does the Pfizer pill work?

"So, of course, now the question becomes, when will we get it, how will we use it," noted Arlia.

Doctors are waiting on information from Pfizer. They also need to work with the state on distribution.

The FDA approval is only for patients twelve and older who have a higher risk of hospitalization.

One thing doctors do know is time is essential.

"So really, ideally, you want to treat people within the first three days of onset," Arlia said.

A Merck pill is also waiting for approval. Do these pills mean we can relax on other public health guidelines?

"We are still pushing masking. We are still pushing social distancing. We are still pushing not engaging in risky social behaviors and we are pushing vaccinations, as well as boosters at this point," Dr. Ulysses Wu of Hartford HealthCare said.

This pill needs to be taken in the first few days of infection, which makes testing important, but we know, right now, tests are hard to come by, so how are healthcare providers improving access to tests?

"It’s the logistics of getting the tests to the labs that a challenge, so our teams, they’ll be working the Christmas, New Year's time to make sure we create more access," continued Dr. Wu.

Public health officials are working out the details of who will get priority and where they can get a prescription.

"I’m sure that we will be hearing very soon from either the Connecticut Hospital Association or the Department of Public Health on what to expect," added Arlia.