HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Thanks to an historic number of unemployment claims, the state continues to wrestle with a six-week backlog.
However, that's also making it harder for people to get answers.
Jobs centers remain closed like so many places around the state. So, Channel 3 took some viewer questions to the Department of Labor.
Many people are asking what happens when they don’t get a response about being eligible for unemployment – should you file a new claim or wait?
Filers should get a confirmation email after filing a claim, but they have to wait for a second email before making a weekly claim. The Labor department has processed 167,000 claims, which is roughly half of those filed.
Others have asked what they should list for a return-to-work date, and what they should do if they’re still out of work beyond that date.
The Labor department has removed this question from the process, and anyone who was deemed ineligible because but of this but never returned to work is entitled to back pay.
People have also been asking about receiving a notice saying they’re eligible, but when they file a weekly claim they’re told they aren’t.
Officials said if you received an email telling you to file a claim, but then denied because you're ineligible, try again. The problem could be due to the backlog.
With job centers closed, many say they're having difficulty navigating the website.
The Labor department has created videos on how to file an unemployment claim and answered frequently asked questions on its website, which can be found here.
The Labor department also says one way to get benefits faster -- sign up for direct deposit when possible. The more debit cards the state has to order, the longer it takes to distribute benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.