EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Anyone who has gotten tested for COVID-19 recently likely had to wait in a long line.
Demand for coronavirus tests remain high. Now, experts warn that a test does not necessarily mean its safe to gather with family and friends.
They urged people to keep in mind that even if they get tested on a given day, it could several days for them to get the results back because of the large number of people getting testing.
November isn’t over and the United States has already seen more new COVID-19 cases than any other month of the pandemic.
The number of confirmed COVID cases in the U.S. surpassed 12 million.
Testing has increased, but health officials said it hasn’t kept up with the rate of new infections.
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, more people are getting tested and hoping a negative test means they can spend time with loved ones.
But doctors said they should still be careful.
"Let's say yesterday I was exposed, if I go get tested today, I won't be positive,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean, Brown University School of Public Health. “But in two or three days, I might be positive, and I will start being infectious and spreading it even before I have symptoms."
There are limitations to the testing.
"When you first get exposed to the coronavirus, your levels are pretty low and then they rapidly increase over the first five days," explained Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief clinical officer, Providence Health System.
Doctors said asymptomatic people could unknowingly spread the virus to others.
They said the safest way to enjoy a holiday meal with friends and family outside your household is to quarantine 14 days beforehand. That means people should have started quarantining 11 days ago if they wanted to safely spend Thanksgiving with others.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance last week urging Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving.
