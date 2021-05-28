V GILLETTE CASTLE.transfer_frame_1116.jpg

Gillette Castle in East Haddam

EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) -- Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Gillette Castle in East Haddam is ready to reopen for tours.

It will open back up on Saturday for the first time in well over a year.

A maximum of 12 people will be allowed in at a time.

The castle will be open seven days a week through Labor Day.

Tours will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last tour starting at 4 p.m.

Price of admission is $6 for anyone 13 and up, $2 for children ages 6-12, and free for children age 5 and under.

