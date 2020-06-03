WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women in Windsor.
The unidentified 17-year-old girl from Torrington was charged with criminal liability for acts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree assault, police said on Wednesday.
Sandra Marci, 78, and Marianne Dzurenka, 55, were both found dead inside a single family home on Clover Street back on May 11, shortly before 5:45 a.m.
Both lived in the home.
RELATED: Police arrest teens, identify victims in Windsor murders
A third person who lived in the home suffered critical injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Since then, the investigation continued and Wednesday, police confirmed that the third suspect was arrested.
Two other 17-year-olds, both boys, were arrested on May 11 following the incident, police said. The boys were Windsor residents. Their names were not released. The suspects were charged with murder, first-degree assault and criminal liability for the acts of another. One of the juveniles was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
A motive for the murders has yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.