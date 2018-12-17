WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A female juvenile is dead after a domestic stabbing in West Hartford Monday afternoon.
Police were called to a home on Stoner Drive for the report of two people stabbed.
According to police, a male juvenile has been taken into custody. The suspect was also injured, but police did not specify the injuries.
There is no word on the condition of the other person.
West Hartford police all people involved are believed to live in the same house. They would not released details of the relationships of the suspect and victims.
Police have not released the identities of the people involved, but said one of the victim's is the mom of the juveniles.
"Good evening. Earlier today we were informed by West Hartford Police of a tragic event occurring in the home of one of our families. In difficult times, we do all that we can to support our families, students and staff members in dealing with crises. We will have mental health professionals available for students and staff at our schools, both tomorrow and in the coming days. Please keep this family, their friends, and all of our children in your thoughts and prayers," said Tom Moore, West Hartford Superintendent of Schools in a statement.
The Chief State's Attorney's Office will decide if the juvenile suspect will be charged as an adult.
There is no threat to the public.
We have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.